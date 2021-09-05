The Cardinals blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, falling 6-5. This loss puts a wrench in their push for the second Wild Card spot.
The Cardinals are now 2.5 games back from the last Wild Card slot. The Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are currently ahead of the Cardinals.
The last two innings saw the Brewers load the bases, but they were able to capitalize in the eighth inning.
Then with bases loaded again in the 9th, Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach hit a walk-off grand slam to secure the win and series victory for Milwaukee.
In the loss, Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill batted 3-4. O'Neill hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to extend the St. Louis lead to 5-1.
Fellow outfielder Harrison Bader also contributed 2 RBIs for the Cardinals.
Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester pitched 6.1 innings, allowing six hits with the lone run by Reyes. Lester has an ERA of 4.89 on the season.