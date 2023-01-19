FORT LEONARD WOOD— The Cardinals Caravan visited Fort Leonard Wood on Saturday enroute to towns across Missouri. Five current and former St. Louis Cardinals baseball players spent time with fans at an event in the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex.
The Cardinals Caravan is a traveling group of current and former St. Louis Cardinals baseball players, alumni and broadcasters aimed at connecting with fans during baseball’s offseason. Players Gordon Graceffo, Lars Nootbar and Zack Thompson, as well as former pitchers Alan Benes and Randy Flores were in attendance at this event.
Fort Leonard Wood has a three-decade long history with Cardinals visits — celebrated during military appreciation night at Busch Stadium every year. The stop in Fort Leonard Wood was “incredibly touching” for Caravan emcee and sports director for St. Louis radio station KMOX, Tom Ackerman. Ackerman, whose father trained at Fort Leonard Wood in 1957, said, “it’s an emotional and very big moment for me personally.”
Cardinals player Zack Thompson noted, “My grandfather served in the Army back in the ‘40s. It’s really humbling to be here with you guys. If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t be here doing what we’re doing.”
Fan-favorite outfielder Lars Nootbar added, “Like Zack said, we play baseball, we shake hands, sign autographs, but you guys are really the ones who help us do what we do. You guys are the heroes, so for us to be able to be here with you, it means a lot more to us.”
Attendees were equally excited. Self-described lifelong fans, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Wells, from the NCO Academy, who brought along his daughter Layla, said, “It’s a great opportunity, especially all the fans in Missouri — it is Cardinals’ nation.”
Though the Fort Leonard Wood attendees count themselves lucky to meet their favorite baseball players in such an intimate setting, the players ultimately feel honored at the chance to meet and thank local fans and service members.