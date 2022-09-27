MILWAUKEE - The St. Louis Cardinals clinched the National League Central division Tuesday night, guaranteeing their spot in the MLB postseason.
"There's nothing like playing deep in October." Albert Pujols said after the game.
It's the 12th NL Central title for the Cardinals, a division that was formed in 1994. It's the most by a team in the division's history.
Your 2022 NL Central Champions!#STLCards | #GrindThePepper pic.twitter.com/9iiO92SkwZ— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 28, 2022
The Cardinals' division-clinching game came against the Milwaukee Brewers. It started early for the red birds, putting on five runs in the first five innings.
#THATSAWINNER 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aJ6fgyepmr— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 28, 2022
Miles Mikolas got the start on the mound. He pitched six innings, dealing nine strikeouts and giving up just one run on four hits.
Miles was magical! pic.twitter.com/m0XOOqW2xU— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 28, 2022
Paul Goldschmidt and Adam Knizner both had two RBIs on the night. Kninzer had his third home run of the season in the fourth inning.
St. Louis now awaits their postseason matchup. They will be the third seed in the NL. The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched the NL's top seed, while the winner of the NL East will become the second seed.
The MLB's new playoff format will go into effect for the first time this year. That means there will be three wild card teams for each of the National League and American League. Under the new format, the third-seeded team will play the lowest-seeded wild card, the sixth seed.
All wild card series will be a best-of-three series with all three games being played at the higher seed's home ballpark.
The Cardinals have seven games left in the regular season. One against the Brewers and six against another NL Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates.