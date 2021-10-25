The Cardinals have ended their managerial search that began when the team fired Mike Shildt on Oct. 14.
Oliver "Oli" Marmol will take over as the new skipper in St. Louis.
Please welcome our new manager, Oliver 'Oli' Marmol! pic.twitter.com/CVyax3J0bw— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 25, 2021
The Cardinals called a 10 a.m. press conference on Monday to formally announce the news.
"We are extremely pleased to name Oliver "Oli" Marmol as our new manager," Cardinals' chairman and Chief Executive Office Bill DeWitt, Jr. said in a news release. "Oli is a career member of the Cardinals organization and someone who has built excellent working relationships with our players, coaches and staff members at all levels. We believe that he possesses strong managerial skills that will allow for the continued success of our team."
The Athletic first reported the story on Sunday evening.
The Cardinals are set to announce Oliver Marmol as their new manager Monday morning, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal.— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 25, 2021
Marmol will step in as the 51st manager in the franchise's history.
On Sunday, KSDK Sports Director Frank Cusumano reported one Cardinals player told him via text message, "Love it ... he’s very liked and I think he will do a great job."
Players on the team have already FaceTimed with Ollie Marmol to congratulate him on being named the @Cardinals new manager.— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) October 25, 2021
Marmol has strong roots with the Cardinals organization.
He was originally drafted out of high school in 2004 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but chose to attend college and did not sign. In 2007, Marmol was drafted by the Cardinals as an infielder after playing at the College of Charleston.
He served as the bench coach for the Cardinals the past three seasons and the first base coach in the 2017-18 season. Marmol has also managed two different minor league teams in the St. Louis farm system.
At age 35, Marmol becomes the youngest manager in Major League Baseball.
Marmol is of Dominican descent, according to a news release. He becomes only the second minority to manage the Cardinals and the first since Cuban-born Mike González did so in parts of the 1938 and 1940 seasons.
Marmol and his wife have two daughters.