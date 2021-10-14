ST. LOUIS − Mike Shildt is out as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, the baseball club announced Thursday afternoon.
President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the move was made due to "philosophical differences."
"While these decisions are difficult, both parties agreed that philosophical differences related to the direction of the organization brought us to this conclusion," Mozeliak said. "With just one year remaining on Mike's contract, it was in everyone's best interests that we address this now."
Shildt, 53, joined the Cardinals coaching staff in 2017. He was named interim manager in July 2018, and his interim title was removed in August 2018.
He finished the 2021 season after a 17 game winning streak, which led the team to a National League wild card game.
He was signed through 2022, after signing a three year contract extension following the 2019 season, when he was named National League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Shildt's won-loss record with the Cardinals was 252-199.
Shildt was the third manager for Cardinals since 1996, following Tony La Russa and Mike Matheny.