ST. LOUIS − St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star pitcher Miles Mikolas will have his second Opening Day start next week.
The team announced Friday that Mikolas will start the season off against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Busch Stadium. It comes after pitcher Adam Wainwright was added to the injured list Thursday for a groin injury.
In Miles We Trust!Opening Day Starter ✅Two-Year Contract Extension ✅ pic.twitter.com/kFgyUt34LH— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 24, 2023
The Cardinals also announced that they have agreed to a two-year contract extension with Mikolas.
“We are extremely pleased to announce that Miles Mikolas will remain a Cardinal for the foreseeable future,” Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a news release. “Miles stands among the top pitchers in the game today, and has continued to provide a steady presence for us both in the rotation and inside the clubhouse. The team is also looking forward to Miles taking the ball for us on Opening Day next week at Busch Stadium.”
Thursday will mark Mikolas' second Opening Day start for the Cardinals. His first was against Milwaukee in 2019.
Mikolas first joined the Cardinals as a free agent in 2018. Since then, he has gne 41-34 with a 346 ERA in 106 career games pitched. He was selected to the National League All-Star team in 2018 and 2022.