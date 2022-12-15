ST. LOUIS - The voice of the St. Louis Cardinals is out after reaching a mutual agreement with the organization following his third arrest for driving while intoxicated, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Dan McLaughlin's latest arrest is classified as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. It happened Dec. 4.
Persistent offender of driving while intoxicated holds a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison if found guilty.
McLaughlin previous arrests came in 2010 and 2011 which led to him being suspended indefinitely by the Cardinals. He was reinstated in 2012.
His next court date is set for Feb. 7, 2023, court records show.
McLaughlin, 48, has been with the Cardinals since 2000.
