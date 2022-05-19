ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals announced in a press release Thursday that they have selected the contract of rookie infielder Nolan Gorman and left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (AAA). The team also placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) on the 10-day injured list.
INF Nolan Gorman and LHP Matthew Liberatore will be joining the team in Pittsburgh. Libertore will make his MLB debut Saturday at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/j64GQIEDDc— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2022
In a corresponding move, the team has transferred right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty (right shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to make room for Gorman on the team’s 40-player roster.
The Cardinals also announced that Liberatore will join the team and make his Major League debut in a start on Saturday against the Pirates.
Tyler O’Neill is going on the IL due to a shoulder issue, so #stlcards are shuffling their roster. Getting lefty bat. https://t.co/n7FLaXRs04— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 19, 2022
Gorman, 22, and Liberatore, 22, are rated as the No. 2 and No. 3 Cardinals prospects by Baseball America.
Gorman is batting .308 this season in 34 games for the Memphis Redbirds, collecting 19 extra base hits and 23 RBI for a 1.044 OPS. His 15 home runs are second in all of professional baseball to fellow Cardinals minor league prospect Moises Gomez (17) for the Springfield Cardinals (AA).
Liberatore leads Memphis with a 3.83 ERA and ranks third among Triple-A pitchers in both innings pitched (40.0) and strikeouts (46). He compiled a career-best 16.2 scoreless innings streak last month.