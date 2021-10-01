The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing their ageless pitcher back for at least one more season. Adam Wainwright re-signed for the 2022 season on Friday. Wainwright, who turned 40 on August 30th, is 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 2021. He leads the pitching staff in wins, starts and innings pitched.
"It's been a tremendous experience for me here," said Wainwright during a Zoom new conference on Friday. "I can't wait to... be a Cardinal for life. That means a lot to me."
“It’s been no secret that once Adam and his family announced that he was ready to play next season, that we were ready to put a deal together,” said Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak in a news release. “Adam has been a constant for the Cardinals for nearly two decades, and he continues to perform at an elite level that is historic in nature."
2022 will mark Wainwright's 18th season in a Cardinal uniform to tie him with Jesse Haines for the most seasons with the franchise by a pitcher. He has 184 career wins, ranking 3rd in team history. Earlier this season Wainwright became just the second Cardinal ever to reach the 2,000 strikeout mark, joining Bob Gibson. His 2,004 career strikeouts, all in a Cardinal uniform, rank 2nd in franchise history.
Wainwright is coming off of back to back seasons when he has looked and pitched rejuvenated following some frustrating campaigns from 2015 to 2018 that saw him win no more than 13 games in a season.
"A few years ago when I was broken I wasn't going to be able to go out and get a big league job anywhere else," said Wainwright. "He (Cardinals GM John Mozeliak) and (Owner) Mr. Dewitt gave me a chance to re-earn it."
A 3-time All-Star known for his devastating curve ball, Wainwright has won 2 World Series Championships (2006, 2011) and 3 National League Pennants (2006, 2011, 2013) with the Cardinals. He also won Gold Gloves in 2009 and 2013 and the Silver Slugger Award in 2017 as the National League's top hitting pitcher.
A charitable star off the field, "Waino" as fans call him, won the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award for his work in the community. His foundation, "Big League Impact", helps other athletes affect change in their communities. Former Missouri pitcher and current Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Gibson is among those who have partnered with Wainwright to raise money for various causes.
Wainwright said he expects 2022 to be his final season.
"Everybody knows it was either I play another year or the kids get a dog," said Wainwright, referring to his five children. "They said, 'dad we'll go one more year'."