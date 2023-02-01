MISSOURI - Single-game tickets for the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals go on sale Friday.
Starting at 10 a.m., fans can head to their team's respective website or call the team's box office to purchase tickets.
Opening day for both teams is set for Thursday, March 30 at 3:10 p.m. The Cardinals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium, while the Royals will play against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.
Major League Baseball has adopted a balanced schedule, in which every team will play each other for at least one series during the regular season. Each team will play 52 divisional games (previously 76), 64 games against teams in the league (previously 66) and 46 teams in the other league (previously 20).
The Cardinals' box office can be reached at 314-345-9000 and the Royals at 816-504-4040.