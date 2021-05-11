The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that the capacity at Busch Stadium will "roughly double" later this month. The team cited the rising vaccination rate in the St. Louis region and the willingness of fans to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
“As more of our residents make the choice to become vaccinated, in tandem with the Cardinals leadership’s efforts to have stadium-goers follow COVID-19 safety protocols, we believe more fans can be allowed into Busch Stadium without impacting the critical work our community has done to limit the spread of SARS-COV2,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of Health for the City of St. Louis in a press release.
The new stadium capacity will go into effect on May 21st when the Cardinals host the rival Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals will also host a vaccination clinic at Busch Stadium on May 12, 13 and 14 with participating fans receiving a voucher for two free tickets to a Cardinal game. The clinic will be open 9 am to 4 pm on May 12th and 13th and 9 am to 1 pm on May 14th. Fans must pre-register to participate at https://form.jotform.com/211295106818152.
“We are also proud to partner with the City of St. Louis in their effort to vaccinate more fans and encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated yet to come down to the ballpark," said Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III.
Masks will still be required for fans but the distance between seating pods will shrink to 3 feet in all directions. Fans will be able to sit in pods of 4 or less. Ticketing will continue to be mobile only for touch-less entry and Busch Stadium will remain cashless with debit and credit cards accepted at concession stands and kiosks.