ST. LOUIS- Busch Stadium will look a little less empty this spring.
The St. Louis Cardinals, in cooperation with the City of St. Louis and Major League Baseball, announced they will welcome guests back to Busch Stadium for the 2021 season.
"Reports of new COVID-19 infections have continued to decline in St. Louis over the past month,” Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis, said. “Our case positivity rate, the percent of persons tested who have a positive result, recently dipped below 5% for the first time since September 15, 2020. The Cardinals organization has worked diligently to ensure they are able to create and maintain a safe environment for staff and fans."
Fans can attend games beginning on Thursday, April 8.
Approximately 32% capacity, which is about 14,720 tickets, will be allowed to attend each game. The team will begin selling tickets to April home games soon, with Cardinals season ticket holders receiving opportunity to secure tickets for the first two homestands.
Tickets for the general public will be determined and announced at a later date, if inventory allows.
A number of policies and protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of fans, employees, and players in 2021, including:
- Socially-distanced seating: Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of 6-feet between seating pods in all directions.
- Masks required: Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Designated entry gates: Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through one of six designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. A designated entry gate will be noted on each ticket. Guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the stadium.
- Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags will not be permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.
- Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the ballpark.
- Staff health screenings: All full-time employees and event staff will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entering the stadium.
The organization will also upgrade the stadium's HVAC system by replacing filters in the ballpark to MERV 13 to "ensure cleaner air in any enclosed spaces." Electrostatic sprayers and EPA registered disinfectants will also be used to clean rooms and surfaces throughout the park.
Fans can view the full list of Busch Stadium policies and protocols here, as well as season tickets, future single game tickets and the full 2021 schedule here.