ST. LOUIS − The St. Louis Cardinals organization has updated its mask policy for Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.
According to a news release, fans are asked to wear a mask when entering or circulating the five indoor ticketed club areas, in the Official Team Store and the Cardinals Authentics Shop.
The five indoor club areas include the Cardinals Club, Redbird Club, UMB Champions Club, National Car Rental club and Perficient Red Jacket Club.
Fans do not have to wear masks when actively eating or drinking inside the clubs or in the outdoor seating portions of the clubs.
Fans are also asked to wear masks in all indoor public spaces at Ballpark Village.
The organization will provide masks for guests after they enter enclosed spaces.
A list of health and safety protocols at Busch Stadium can be found here. The Cardinals continue to encourage all fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the news release said.