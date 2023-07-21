ST. LOUIS − The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired a minor league catcher from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Samuel "Sammy" Hernandez was acquired Friday afternoon, in exchange for left-handed reliver Génesis Cabrera, who was designed for assignment on Monday, according to a news release from the organization.
Hernandez, 19, was selected by the Blue Jays in the 14th round in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Lakeland, Florida, High School.
Hernandez played for the Florida Complex League (FCL) Blue Jays and Dunedin of the Florida State League this year. He was batting .261 in 14 games with the Blue Jays.
He will be assigned to the FCL Cardinals Roster, according to the release.