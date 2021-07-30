ST. LOUIS − In the second trade of the afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals have acquired left-handed pitcher Jon Lester from the Washington Nationals.
In exchange, Cardinals' outfielder Lane Thomas is headed to D.C.
Lester has a career mark of 196-116 with a 3.64. He's a veteran of 16 big league seasons, including Boston, Oakland, Chicago cubs and Washington.
He's also a four-time Cy Young Award Top-10 finalist (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018) and a five-time All-Star.
As a member of the Cubs in 2018, he led the National League with 18 wins. He had a league best .792 winning percentage in 2016, which helped lead the Cubs to the World Series.
Lester is a three-time World Series Champion, winning titles in 2007 and 2013 with Boston and 2016 with the Cubs.