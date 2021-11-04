Chiefs rookie linebacker and former Mizzou star Nick Bolton won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month Award for October on Thursday. Bolton has emerged as Kansas City's leading tackler and one of the top defensive players in the league during his first two months in the NFL.
In four October games Bolton racked up 32 of his team-leading 43 tackles. The former Tiger also had 7 tackles for loss in October, 2nd in the entire NFL during those four games. Bolton becomes the first Chief to win a Rookie of the Month Award since Marcus Peters in 2015.
Bolton, drafted in the 2nd round by Kansas City last Spring, led Mizzou in tackles each of his last two seasons in Columbia. He is currently tied for 10th in the entire NFL with 36 solo tackles this season.