JEFFERSON CITY − The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday an at least 10-stop tour starting this Saturday to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII win and show off the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The Chiefs Champions Tour will be offered in multiple formats, according to a news release from the team. The Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy will be the main attraction at every event. Stops could also include appearances by the "Kingdom Cruiser" bus, Chiefs cheerleaders, the Rumble drumline, KC Wolf and more.
"We are thrilled to announce our Chiefs Champions Tour this summer,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “With a global pandemic in 2020, we were not able to celebrate properly with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we have been looking forward to for the past couple of years. We are proud of the team here that helped put together this summer-long trip that invites the Kingdom to celebrate with us.”
The tour, which is the first of its kind for the franchise, will make stops in several locations:
- Saturday, June 24 – Omaha Baseball Village at The Old Mattress Factory, Omaha, Neb.
- Tuesday-Wednesday, June 27-28 – Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Mo.
- Saturday, July 1 – Scheels Grand Opening Celebration, Wichita, Kansas
- Sunday, July 16 – Helzberg Diamonds, Leawood, Kansas
- Monday, July 17 – Kansas State House, Topeka, Kansas
- Sunday, July 23 – Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
- Saturday, July 29 – Back Together Weekend at Chiefs Training Camp, St. Joseph
- Saturday, Aug. 12 – Lenexa Farmers Market, Lenexa, Kansas
- Saturday, Aug. 19 – Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market, Des Moines, Iowa
- Friday, Sept. 1 – First Fridays with the Chiefs, Kansas City
In Jefferson City, fans can visit the Capitol between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to get a glimpse of the Lombardi Trophy. It will be displayed in the rotunda, on the first floor of the Capitol, in a custom GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium backdrop.
Additional stops will be added as they're confirmed, the release said. Updates and additional information can be found on the Chiefs' website.