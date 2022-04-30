LAS VEGAS, NV.- The Kansas City chiefs made 5 selections on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Chiefs selections in rounds 4 through 7:
- Round 4 Pick 30 (135)- Joshua Williams (CB) from Fayetteville State University
- Round 5 Pick 2 (145)- Darian Kinnard (OL) from Kentucky
- Round 7 Pick 22 (243)- Jaylen Watson (CB) from Washington State
- Round 7 Pick 30 (251)- Isiah Pacheco (RB) from Rutgers
- Round 7 Pick 38 (259)- Nazeeh Johnson (CB) from Marshall
3 additional defensive backs headed to Kansas City to join their other selections for the secondary in Trent Mcduffie (Round 1 Pick 21) and Bryan Cook (Round 2 Pick 62).
Darian Kinnard, offensive lineman from Kentucky, provides depth at guard for the Chiefs. At 6-5, 345 pounds, Kinnard will be a force to block for Mahomes.
And finally, the Chiefs selected Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco was tied for the fastest 40-yard-dash at the 2022 combine. He ran a 4.37 second 40-yard-dash. This speed out of the backfield and the ability to be a receiving back adds value for Pacheco and helps his chances of making the final 53-man-roster this fall.
Full list of the 2022 NFL Draft selections:
- Round 1 Pick 21 (21)- CB Trent McDuffie
- Round 1 Pick 30 (30)- EDGE George Karlaftis
- Round 2 Pick 22 (54)- WR Skyy Moore
- Round 2 Pick 30 (62)- SAF Bryan Cook
- Round 3 Pick 39 (103)- LB Leo Chenal
- Round 4 Pick 30 (135)- CB Joshua Williams
- Round 5 Pick 2 (145)- G Darian Kinnard
- Round 7 Pick 22 (243)- CB Jaylen Watson
- Round 7 Pick 30 (251)- RB Isiah Pacheco
- Round 7 Pick 38 (259)- CB Nazeeh Johnson