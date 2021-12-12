The Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in a 48-9 blowout at Arrowhead Stadium. Their win streak extends to six games and a overall record of 9-4.
The first play of scrimmage set the tone for the whole game. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs fumbled and it was recovered and scored.
Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes was there after defensive tackle spun Jacobs around behind the line of scrimmage. The Chiefs defense had yet another dominant performance.
The Chiefs forced and recovered several fumbles. Safety Tyrann Mathieu recovered a fumble and intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr also lost a fumble in the game.
Defensive backs Juan Thornhill and Armani Watts also recovered fumbles to four total. The Raiders offense was a non-factor for most of the first half.
The Chiefs defense held them nearly scoreless, until a roughing the passer penalty moved them into easy field goal range. The pass rush was also alive for the Raiders matchup.
The Chiefs sacked Carr four times, with headlining defensive linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones continue to disrupt offenses at the line of scrimmage.
The Chiefs offense seems to have the Raiders defense figured out. This is the second time they've scored over 40 points against the Raiders.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes controlled the tempo and dominated the first half. Mahomes passed for over 250 yards and 2 touchdowns. The running game was also working for Kansas City.
Darrell Williams scored a receiving touchdown, while second-year Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran in two touchdowns. And a new-addition finally got involved in the scoring.
Chiefs Josh Gordon caught a ran in a touchdown near the goal line for his first touchdown since 2019. Tyreek Hill also led the Chiefs with 76 receiving yards.
Another AFC West victory continues to allow the Chiefs to extend their lead on the division along with the push for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The new NFL Playoff format only has on bye week team per conference. Making the No. 1 seed more valuable for another Super Bowl run.