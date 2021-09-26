The Kansas City Chiefs begin their divisional matchups with an upset loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers took the lead with just 32 seconds to play in the game.
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams dismantled the Chiefs' secondary and had the go ahead last-minute touchdown. Williams finished with 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the day.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a costly interception in the final two minutes of play, 1 of 4 Chiefs turnovers in the game. The score was tied 24-24 at the time of the pick and ultimately led to the Williams' go ahead touchdown.
The Chiefs are now 1-2 and last place in the AFC West Division. All three other AFC West teams have reached two victories with the Chargers win.
The Chiefs began the game with three straight turnovers. A Mahomes pass tipped off of wide receiver Marcus Kemp's hands and was intercepted by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire contributed with two lost fumbles. The Edwards-Helaire fumble was just the second of his career but came a week after a costly fumble towards the end of last Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs went down 14-0 in the second quarter. However, the KC took the lead before going into the fourth quarter, 17-14.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led the team with 104 receiving yards. The Chiefs were outscored 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs were outscored 12-0 last week in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs are now 1-2 on the season.
The Chiefs will go on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.