COLUMBIA − In the hours following the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, fans made their way to Academy Sports in Columbia to collect the brand new Super Bowl champions gear.
Academy Sports had over 8,000 pieces of Chiefs championship memorabilia, including hats, t-shirts, hoodies, lanyards, and flags, out Sunday night after the big win. The store had a similar sale for AFC Championship gear after Kansas City's win against Cincinnati two weeks ago.
"The last Super Bowl I came here, every championship game I came here too," Chiefs fan Skylar Lancaster said. "It's kind of become a tradition because I'm superstitious so every game I have to come right here and get my gear."
Chiefs fan Skylar Lancaster shows off his new Super Bowl Champions t-shirt. He told me that it's become a new tradition of his after Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV win in 2020 to purchase Chiefs gear after a championship win. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zlRtju2IgW— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) February 13, 2023
Kansas City's win on Sunday night marked their third Super Bowl win in franchise history (1969 and 2019), becoming just the 10th franchise in NFL history to win three Super Bowl titles.
"I tell my kids when I was growing up in the 60s and 70s, the Chiefs never went this far," Chiefs fan Jim Johnson said. "To win two in four [years], that's great."
The fans at Academy were especially excited about celebrating former Missouri Tiger and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, who scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in Kansas City's winning effort. Bolton became the first former Missouri Tiger to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
"Being Mizzou Made, it was awesome seeing him represent on the biggest stage in the world so it was really cool," Chad Bass said.
"Nick Bolton should've been Super Bowl MVP in my opinion," Lancaster said. "If it wasn't for Nick Bolton, I don't think we would've won that game."
As of Monday morning, Academy Sports still had their fair share of Chiefs championship gear. Other locations in Columbia such as Dick's Sporting Goods had limited Chiefs championship supply, and Rally House in downtown were not expecting their gear in stock until Tuesday or Wednesday.
Even though the Chiefs are just hours removed from victory, fans are already looking ahead to Kansas City's run for Super Bowl LVIII next season.
"As long as Mahomes and Kelce stay there, we'll be good," Johnson said.
"We got to get three Super Bowls," Lancaster said. "Mahomes, I want him to beat Tom Brady and become the G.O.A.T and he's gotta keep winning championships to get to that point."
The Chiefs will celebrate their win Wednesday with a parade in Kansas City. More details can be found here.