COLUMBIA - Chiefs fans in Missouri and across the nation celebrated the team's second-straight AFC Championship Win Sunday night.
In Columbia, many fans left bars and restaurants chanting along with displaying the team's famous tomahawk chop. Fans will continue enjoying winning for at least two more weeks, when the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While fans are anticipating the game two weeks from Sunday, longtime fans are appreciative to just be at this point again.
"It's cool being the next dynasty. It's not something that many old Chiefs fans are familiar with," Drew Duncan said. "So, as an old Chiefs fan and even for newer chiefs fans, we get to be apart of something special."
Several of the fans watching downtown had similar experiences growing up watching the Chiefs. Many fans reflected on watching and going to Chiefs games as kids.
"We always grew up going to Chiefs games, and now that they're better, which is good for our state," said Meredith George.
Not only has the team provided entertainment to Missouri in recent years, but has always been a way of unifying the state as well. Fans from small rural towns to bigger cities are a part of one team, Chiefs Kingdom.
The team has been able to put the city and its fans in the spotlight.
"The successes that the Chiefs have been having these past three years is really bringing Kansas City to the limelight," Aidan Schnieders said. "People of Kansas City love having that light so people can see really how great of a city we are."
Now the fans will look forward to squaring off against a familiar face, Tom Brady, who is the only quarterback to have eliminated Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.
The Chiefs road to a Superbowl win was cut short by Brady and the New England Patriots in 2019 after a 37-31 overtime loss. Chiefs kingdom is ready for its revenge.
"We felt like we didn't get a chance in that game because of the overtime rules," Zach Cissell said. "Mahomes never got a chance in overtime against him, Brady got the ball first, and now it's our revenge."
Fans will be looking for revenge as Chiefs kingdom will get to unite one more time this season to watch their favorite team play two weeks from Sunday.