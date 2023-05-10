The Kansas City Chiefs will play a regular season game in Germany for the first time in franchise history this season when they face the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt.
The game will mark the second time the NFL has played in Germany in the regular season after last year's Buccaneers win over the Seahawks in Munich. Kansas City's game with Miami this season will kick off at 8:30 a.m. CT and NFL Network will carry the TV broadcast.
Not one, but TWO games in Germany this season! 🇩🇪 @NFLDeutschland pic.twitter.com/z5q7ykS12J— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023
“We are thrilled to be headed to Frankfurt this fall to play the Dolphins,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a news release announcing the game. “The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany. Ever since the Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Rights for Germany, we have engaged with fans and partners throughout the DACH region, and we can feel the enthusiasm for NFL football. We look forward to bringing Chiefs Kingdom to Germany and to sharing the game with our fans in Europe.”
The Chiefs-Dolphins matchup is one of two games that will take place in Germany this season and five total international contests on the NFL schedule. The Patriots will face the Colts in Frankfurt one week after the Chiefs play there. Three games will take place in London: Falcons vs Jaguars Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium, Bills vs Jaguars Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Ravens vs Titans Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Chiefs are 2-0 all-time in regular season international games. They beat the Lions 45-10 in London in 2015 and the Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City on a Monday night in 2019.
This could be the first of many games in international markets for the Chiefs in the coming years. They were granted marketing rights in Germany and Mexico by the NFL in 2021. They later earned those same rights in Austria and Switzerland. If fans want to go to this year's game in Frankfurt they can register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames.
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|BROADCAST
|TIME
|October 1 (Week 4)
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|ESPN +
|8:30am CT
|October 8 (Week 5)
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
|NFL Network
|8:30am CT
|October 15 (Week 6)
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans
|NFL Network
|8:30am CT
|November 5 (Week 9)
|Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|NFL Network
|8:30am CT
|November 12 (Week 10)
|Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots
|NFL Network
|8:30am CT