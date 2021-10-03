The Chiefs were in a unique position going into this Sunday matchup with the Eagles. They were in last place of the AFC West for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the quarterback.
Mahomes and the offense responded by scoring 42 points. Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and over 300 total yards.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill accounted for 186 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 100 yards or more for the second-consecutive week. Edwards-Helaire ran for 102 yards on 14 carries.
The defense for the Chiefs gave up 30 points in their second consecutive game. However, a forced turnover on downs with 2:17 left led to the Chiefs extending their lead to 19 points.
The Chiefs improved to 2-2 on the season with a win, including historical significance.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made history, against his former team. Reid is the first coach in NFL to win at least 100 games with two franchises.
The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.