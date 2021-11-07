The Chiefs won a defensive battle to break the seven-game win streak for the Packers. The Chiefs inch closer to leading the AFC West.
The Chiefs moved to 5-4 and are within a game of the leading Chargers and Raiders.
In a slow offensive day, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 166 yards and a lone touchdown pass.
All-pro tight end Travis Kelce had some missed connections with Mahomes. But Kelce still led the Chiefs with 68 yards and a touchdown.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ruled out after a positive COVID-19 test. The Packers got to see their first round selection from 2020 in action.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love made his first career NFL start at Arrowhead Stadium.
Love struggled to move the ball for most of the game. The Packers were held scoreless until over midway through the fourth quarter.
Chiefs running back Darrel Williams was relied on with 19 carries for 70 rushing yards. Williams continues to hold down the fort as Clyde Edwards-Helaire stayed on Injured Reserve this week.
Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed ripped the ball for an interception from All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams' hands. This play halted a 68-yard drive, Green Bay's longest of the game.
The Chiefs finished with zero turnovers with the Packers committing two turnovers. The Chiefs led the NFL headed into the game with 19 turnovers this season.
The Chiefs special teams came to play against the NFC leading Packers. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was two-for-two on field goals, including a 55-yarder in the windy conditions.
Kansas City special teams also recovered a muffed punt and blocked a field goal.
Punter Tommy Townsend had five punts inside the 20-yard line. Making it harder for Love to get in scoring range.
The special teams made momentum swinging plays throughout the matchup.
Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram made his debut for Kansas City. Ingram was traded prior to the deadline for a sixth-round pick.
The newly acquired player wears No. 24 to honor the late Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant. Ingram also wore Bryant's No. 8 for the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season.
The Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to take on their rival Raiders. A huge matchup to decide who may be leading the AFC West.