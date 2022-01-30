KANSAS CITY - After winning a thrilling AFC Divisional in overtime last week, the Kansas City Chiefs season came to a disappointing end Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-24 in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.
The Chiefs got out to a hot start, with Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdown passes on each of the Chiefs' first 3 offensive possessions and the team jumping to a big 21-3 lead with five minutes left in the 2nd quarter.
Eventually, the Bengals found pay dirt on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Samaje Perine, cutting Kansas City's lead to 2 scores.
Just before halftime, though, with a 21-10 lead, the Chiefs elected to try and get in the end zone instead of kicking a field goal at the 1-yard line on a pass play to Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hill was stopped short of the goal line by Eli Apple as time expired on the half.
"I knew the time was low and I knew we needed to get points," Mahomes said. "I got a little greedy there. In the long run of things it looks bad, but if we got another chance I would have went for another play again."
The Kansas City offense stalled in the 2nd half, as the Bengals came storming back to score 21 unanswered points, leading 24-21 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Eventually, Harrison Butker broke the Chiefs' scoring drought, tying the game as time expired in a regulation with a 44-yard field goal.
The Chiefs won the coin toss and had the ball first to begin overtime, just as they had against Buffalo last week. However, a critical interception from the Bengals' Vonn Bell on 3rd and 10 gave Cincinnati ample time to make their way into the Chiefs red zone.
Ultimately, the Bengals ended the game with a 31-yard field goal from their rookie kicker Evan McPherson.
Mahomes finished with a 67-percent completion rate and 275 yards, but also had 2 crucial interceptions. Travis Kelce led the way for the Chiefs in receiving, catching 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took responsibility for the loss, which denied Kansas City of their 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance.
"It's my responsibility to make sure that we do better offensively," said Reid, "and as a team, I obviously didn't get that done that second half. We'll go back and look at things and make the adjustments that we need to going into the offseason."
On the other side, the Bengals completed a comeback from an 18 point deficit, tying the largest comeback in an NFL conference championship game with the Indianapolis Colts from 2006.
Joe Burrow was 23 of 38 for 250 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow's college teammate who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, was held to 6 catches and 54 yards for a touchdown by the Chiefs defense. However, it was Tee Higgins who led the Bengals receiving core, with 103 receiving yards on the afternoon.
The Bengals' appearance in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles will be their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.