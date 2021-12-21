The Kansas City Chiefs continued to place key players on the NFL's COVID-19 list when 7 more Chiefs ended up on the list on Tuesday. ESPN's Field Yates and Adam Teicher reported that all 7 players tested positive. Among the group are starters Tyreek Hill (WR), Lucas Niang (OL) and former Mizzou star Nick Bolton (LB). Bolton currently leads all NFL rookies with 102 tackles on the season.
Back-ups Rashad Fenton (CB), Blake Bell (TE), Kyle Long (OL) and Armani Watts (CB) are the other four players who went on the list on Tuesday. This takes the total number of Chiefs in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols to 13. Pro-Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker just went on the COVID list on Monday. Willie Gay (LB), Chris Jones (DL) and Josh Gordon (WR) are still in the protocol after going on the list last week and missing KC's win over the Chargers last Thursday.
Kansas City has won 7 straight games to leap to the top of the AFC standings. They are set to host Pittsburgh in the regular season home finale at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 3:25 pm. The NFL has delayed a handful of games in in the past two weeks to accommodate teams with multiple players in the COVID protocols in an effort to avoid canceling any games.