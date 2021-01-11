KANSAS CITY- After Sunday night's surprising upset in Pittsburgh, this week's Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium is set. The Chiefs will host the Browns Sunday at 2 pm as they begin what they hope will be another trek to the Super Bowl.
“You try not to look that far ahead," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday. "You’re trying to look and just make sure that you take care of business against the Browns."
"I would tell you I don’t feel any different than I did last year at this time. I’m just trying to make sure that all our focus is on the Browns. Everybody had a chance to see how good they are, and it’ll take all of that. We’ve got to make sure we keep our eye right on that.”
Kansas City's official rallying cry all season has been "Run it Back" as they pursue a second straight Super Bowl. The slogan is plastered across Kansas City as the Chiefs prepare for their 2021 playoff opener on Sunday. But a tough Browns team comes to town that not only scored 48 points against Pittsburgh but also forced Ben Roethlisberger into throwing four interceptions.
“Defensively, their front seven is tough. They fly around and make a lot of plays, and their back end does the same thing," said Reid.
And offensively the Browns are led by emerging star quarterback Baker Mayfield, a former Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma.
"He’s matured on the field. I think he’s really fallen in love with this scheme and mastered it so he’s doing very well," said Reid of Mayfield.
"It’s not an easy thing to do when you’ve been given a couple different things as a young quarterback, a couple different schemes to try to be the best at. That’s not easy for a lot of these quarterbacks. A lot of guys get lost in that and it looks like he’s really powered through it and done a nice job.”
The Chiefs will also face former teammate Kareem Hunt on Sunday. Hunt was released by the organization in 2018 after video surfaced of an altercation with a woman. The running back later signed with the Browns.
That man @Kareemhunt7 is so nice 💪🏽— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 11, 2021
Hunt was caught on Instagram live streaming Cleveland's victory celebration and saying, "Next week is personal" in reference to the upcoming match-up with his old team.
#Browns Kareem Hunt postgame on IG live: “Next week’s personal” 👀pic.twitter.com/DJuGpyiwgR— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 11, 2021
In his postgame media session Hunt said while he remains friendly with many people back in Kansas City there won't be much talk with his old teammates leading up to Sunday adding "sorry but we’re enemies this week fellas.”
"Listen, I like Kareem," said Reid of his former running back. "I’m glad things are going well for him. He knows a lot of the guys that were on that team last year and probably felt bad about not being a part of that. So, listen, I get all that. But most of all, I’m happy for him that things are going in the right direction for him and he’s on a good football team, they’re well-coached. And listen, they won their first playoff game, and there’s something to be said about that.”
Hunt rushed for 841 yards and 6 touchdowns for Cleveland this season. In two years with the Chiefs he rushed for 2,151 yards including more than 1,300 as a rookie in 2017 and scored 15 touchdowns.