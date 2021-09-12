The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in their season opener. The two familiar foes matched up in last year's post season as well.
The Chiefs defeated the Browns in the divisional round of last year’s playoff, 22-17.
Chiefs stand-out pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce continued their dominance. Hill had 187 receiving yards with a receiving touchdown.
Kelce caught two touchdowns with 76 receiving yards. The duo got off to a great start coming off First-Team All-Pro selections for both last season.
Last season the Chiefs finished with a franchise-best 14-2 regular-season record. The Chiefs hope to rebound after the 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
The Chiefs went down 15-3 early to the Browns in the second quarter.
The Chiefs' defense struggled throughout the entire first half. They allowed three rushing touchdowns and 22 points through the first two quarters.
The Chiefs defense were without two of their main pieces. Safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark were ruled out prior to kickoff.
Mathieu has been out with COVID-19, but was activated by the Chiefs on Saturday. Clark has dealt with a hamstring injury that has lingered into the regular season.
Travis Kelce started the second half with a receiving touchdown to cut the Browns' lead to five points.
Momentum shifted even more after Browns running back Nick Chubb fumbled. Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill forced the fumble and linebacker Ben Niemann recovered it.
Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt extended the Browns' lead to 29-20 in the fourth quarter.
But the Chiefs offense answered swiftly with a 75-yard touchdown reception to Hill.
The Chiefs defense got a stop and forced to punt for the first time with eight minutes left to go. Browns punter fumbled the snap and was stopped to give the Chiefs' solid field position.
Kelce caught his second touchdown of the game to take a 33-29 lead.
New Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes secured the victory with a late-game interception of Mayfield.
The Chiefs will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens for Sunday Night Football on KOMU-8.