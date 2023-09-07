COLUMBIA − Heading into his second season, Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco spent the summer preparing for his first game and inspiring young athletes.
Through a partnership with FlexWork Sports, Pacheco hosted four camps across Kansas and Missouri, including in Columbia in June.
Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, Pacheco is ready to claim another championship win.
"The mindset is to get back to the Super Bowl and to get a thousand yards," Pacheco said.
While preparing for his second season, Pacheco took some time to share some of his football knowledge.
"What makes me excited? That he has pro-experience. He can teach me a lot of things," camper Hayden said.
"I see a lot of tall kids, I see small (kids), but they look fast. I'm ready to get them going and sweating," Pacheco added.
Over 250 athletes, ages six to 16, hit the field at Rock Bridge High School for hands-on fundamental football training.
"I think it's going to benefit them in their seasons, and Isiah is extremely knowledgeable about the game of Football, and he IS extremely skilled himself," Cameron Kawa with FlexWork Sports said.
And what can beat lessons from an NFL pro himself?
"I was in their shoes before, so I know how it feels to get the energy, the support, the love, so I am going to give them as much as I can to show them that they can be in the same shoes," Pacheco said.
Pacheco said he hopes campers felt motivated to do their best on and off the field.
"All you have to do is put in the work and continue to put school first."
What is his motivation for the upcoming season?
"You always want to be the best version of yourself, but that starts by taking it one game at a time, and that's what the mindset is. Take it one game at a time," Pacheco said.
FlexWork hopes to continue to partner with Pacheco and to see more athletes participate in the summer camps.