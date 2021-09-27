KANSAS CITY - ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nqpJXn3oni— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021
According to the report, Gordon is expected to be signed and on the practice squad by the end of the day.
Coming soon…. pic.twitter.com/DCaYVsNU8V— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021
Gordon was reinstated after being suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violations of the NFL's policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances as well. This was the sixth time Gordon has been suspended by the NFL, and the fifth time under the same substance abuse punishment.
Gordon submitted a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell back in July asking to be reinstated. Gordon was also backed by the NFL Player Association for reinstatement.
According to Schefter, Kansas City was not the only team interested in signing him, but the idea of playing for multiple seasons and making more of a long-term stop was important to Gordon.
The signing of Gordon is also an attempt to bolster a wide-receiving group that is highlighted by Tyreek Hill. That group lost wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free-agency. More time has been given to Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle to fill that gap.
In 2013, Josh Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards when he had 1,646 yards when he was with the Cleveland Browns.