TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured a Super Bowl trophy at home in front of their fans Sunday night, defeating the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.
With the win, Brady will receive his seventh Super Bowl ring and his first with Tampa Bay. With 201 yards and 3 passing touchdowns, Brady was named the MVP of the game.
Seven. 🐐@TomBrady | #SBLV pic.twitter.com/HtrQfYRnNA— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
The Bucs' win completes the team's 8-0 run to finish the season, taking down the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on their way to a Lombardi trophy.
Despite the best efforts of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City offense failed to find the end zone at any point during the game.
"They were the better team. They beat us pretty good," Mahomes said after the game.
Tampa's defense stifled Mahomes' favorite targets, including Tyreek Hill who posted just 73 yards on the night.
"They took away the deep stuff. They took away the sidelines. We had guys that weren't on the same page," Mahomes said.
Travis Kelce, who led Kansas City with 10 receptions and 133 yards, agreed with his quarterback.
"We were a tick off. A lot of momentum was on their side," Kelce said.
There was no love lost between the teams at times, and emotions got particularly high between Hill and Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
In the week 11 matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, Hill flashed his signature "peace" sign to Winfield during a big pass play.
Winfield got his revenge tonight, flashing the sign after forcing a key incompletion that sealed Tampa's win.
Antoine Winfield Jr. got his revenge against Tyreek 👀 pic.twitter.com/PPwFxvYJBB— ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021
The victory marks the end of a unique NFL season played during the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the postponement of multiple games due to positive cases among teams. However, all games were eventually played.
Moving forward, Mahomes will try to reenergize a Chiefs organization working to build from their championship last year in Super Bowl LIV.
Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! 💪🏽— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021
Among the most pressing issues in the offseason is salary cap space. The Chiefs may be forced to consider moving on from stars like Sammy Watkins, Tyrann Mathieu, and Eric Fisher to pursue new talent.
The 2021-22 NFL season is scheduled to begin in September, culminating in Super Bowl LVI to be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.