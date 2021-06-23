The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they will return to their usual Training Camp home of Western Missouri State University in St. Joseph next month. The team held Camp in Kansas City last year due the pandemic.
Additionally, fans will be allowed to attend parts of Training Camp as they have in the past. Training Camp runs from July 28th to August 18th. The majority of the practice sessions will be open to fans and free to attend. Select dates will carry a $5 charge from the University. Those dates are:
Friday July 30th
Saturday July 31st
Sunday August 8th
Two practice sessions, on July 28th and August 10th, will only be open to Season Ticket holders. Missouri Western will charge $5 for parking at all practices.
The Chiefs plan to limit daily attendance due to demand so fans are asked to reserve Training Camp tickets in advance at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com. Fans can start reserving their tickets for Camp starting at 10 am CT on July 7th.
The full 2021 Chiefs Training Camp schedule can be at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/