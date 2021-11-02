KANSAS CITY- On the day of the NFL Trade Deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs have traded for two new players to add to their roster.
The first trade the Chiefs made at the deadline today was for Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram. While the Chiefs received Melvin Ingram, the Steelers received a future 6th round draft pick.
Before playing for the Steelers, Ingram spent the majority of his career with the Chargers, an AFC West rival, where he picked up 49 of his 50 career sacks.
Before his groin injury that has side-lined him the past two games, Ingram registered one sack and 10 tackles in 5 games this season for Pittsburgh.
The Chiefs also traded offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets. In return, the Chiefs received tight end Dan Brown.
Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019, sat out the entire 2020 NFL season to serve as an MD in Canada.