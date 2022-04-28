After much talk of possibly moving up in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up with the Patriots to get the No. 21 pick.
The Chiefs sent the Patriots its No. 29 pick, along with two picks in the third and fourth rounds. With the 21st pick the Chiefs filled a hole in the secondary.
The Chiefs selected Trent McDuffie with their first selection of the first round. McDuffie played three seasons at Washington and showed improvements in his playmaking abilities.
McDuffie secured four tackles for loss, including a sack, along with deflecting six passes down in his third and final season. The Chiefs still held a late first round pick to be made.
With the No. 30 selection, the Chiefs again chose to build up the defense with edge rusher George Karlaftis from Purdue. Karlaftis made an immediate impact at Purdue, racking up 7.5 sacks as a freshman.
Injuries and COVID-19 cut his 2020 season short with just two sacks secured in two games. But Karlaftis rebounded in 2021 with 4.5 sacks and ten tackles for loss.
The Chiefs focused solely on defense with their day one selections. Kansas City's next draft pick is currently the No. 50 draft pick in the second round.
The NFL Draft will continue tomorrow at 6 p.m. with the second and third round selections. The final day will begin Saturday at noon for the fourth through seventh round picks.