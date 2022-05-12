The NFL revealed the 2022 schedule and the Kansas City Chiefs have another action packed slate this season. The Chiefs first regular season game will be at the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.
Our official 2022 lineup. pic.twitter.com/YllgSBvoRD— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2022
Week two sees Kansas City play its first of five primetime slated contests. The Chiefs host Thursday Night Football against the AFC division rival Los Angeles Chargers in its home opener. Then the Chiefs play a pair of road games starting in Indianapolis with the Colts.
The following Sunday will see the Chiefs travel to Tampa Bay in a Super Bowl rematch of 2021. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are slotted in the Sunday night slot for one of the biggest anticipated matchups going into the season.
The Chiefs will get an extra day off as they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Raiders made the postseason along with the Chiefs last season.
The Buffalo Bills will get another shot in Arrowhead Stadium in week six as they get their postseason rematch. Then the Chiefs head to San Francisco to maybe play quarterback prospect Trey Lance and the 49ers.
The Chiefs head into their bye week after its first seven games, five of those matchups being playoffs teams the previous season. The Chiefs return to play on the national stage hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football in week 9.
Week 10 sees Kansas City matchup with the rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars. Then the Chiefs play both Los Angeles teams, starting with the division Chargers in Los Angeles.
Then the Chiefs return to Arrowhead to play the Super Bowl champion Rams led by Matthew Stafford. After that anticipated matchup will be the AFC Championship rematch between the Chiefs and Bengals on Dec. 4 in Cincinnati.
The Chiefs continue on the road in week 14 to play Russell Wilson for the first time as a Denver Bronco. That Wilson-Mahomes matchup is the last known game for the Chiefs in a primetime slot.
The Chiefs then travel to Houston to play the rebuilding Texans, then host the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve, this game is scheduled in the noon time slot.
The last two games of the season are with the Broncos on New Year's Day and then close the season out with the Raiders on either January 7th or 8th.