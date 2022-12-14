KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- One of the newest members of Chiefs Kingdom gave the gift of Christmas to more than 50 families at a special event on Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was behind a holiday surprise for more than 50 families.

Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off almost $10,000 in layaways at a Kansas City-area Burlington store.

"I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it's all about," he said. "These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game that we play in."

Smith-Schuster said there were times as he was growing up when he didn't get a gift or had to share one.

Fast forward to now — the wide receiver says he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

"It's just nice that I have an opportunity to be a role model to these kids and to give back to the community," he said.

This was the JuJu Foundation's first event like this in Kansas City.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.