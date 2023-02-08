COLUMBIA - Long-time Chiefs fan Cody Samuelson is more than prepared for the Kansas City Chiefs to appear in the Super Bowl. Hence why he has a special light display for the occasion.
Let's go @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #chiefs pic.twitter.com/xVOZwk63gm— Cody Samuelson (@codewhy) February 6, 2023
"Wasn't born here, but moved here when I was five. Been locally raised and been here since," Samuelson said. "I always loved football and being right here in Columbia we had the Rams and the Chiefs, so you kind of had to choose either one."
Samuelson said he had the idea set before Christmas, all depending on how far the Chiefs went in the playoffs. He used the "Twinkly" app, which has adjustable lights capable of making designs.
"You can customize them any color, make designs, text, their really customizable down to actually every individual little LED. It didn't take too awful long, just kept fidgeting with them, playing with different designs and colors," Samuelson said.
He says it's drawn a lot of attention from the community.
"I've tried to limit my distractions with my neighbors as much as possible even though I have cars slow down and honk throughout the early evening hours," Samuelson said. "I didn't anticipate anybody coming up to the house."
That was until a woman from the neighborhood came up to Samuelson and told him how much she loved the Chiefs lights, and loved the support he was showing. Evidently, he says it makes a lot of local Chiefs fans pretty happy.
Other neighbors think it's neat as well.
"The signs pretty awesome. We were watching the game and people were driving by honking, and it's pretty cool," Michael Lee, Samuelson's neighbor said.
Samuelson said the Chiefs have been nearly a 15-year obsession. He's extremely excited for the game, but also nervous and anxious to see the result. Overall, he hopes for a great result come Sunday.
The display is on Fairview Road in Columbia.