COLUMBIA - For the fifth year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship game. Sunday afternoon, fans in mid-Missouri headed to bars and restaurants to cheer on the team as they hope to advance to the Super Bowl.
Richard Walls is the owner of The Heidelberg in downtown Columbia, and he's been managing the restaurant for decades. He said his restaurant has become a local game day favorite. Walls said he is also a big Chiefs fan.
"This'll definitely bring out more people with the chance to go to the Super Bowl and once again to hopefully win the AFC Championship, we do anticipate a good crowd tonight," Walls said.
The Heidelberg isn't the only downtown restaurant expecting a crowd. Jason Paetzold, the owner of Bud's Classic BBQ, said he expects Chiefs fans to stay for hours to watch each game today to see what the Super Bowl match-up will look like.
"Chiefs fans are gonna be out in full force," Paetzold said. "But even the Chiefs fans are gonna be intently watching the game preceding it, so we expect to have a great afternoon."
Paetzold said Bud's has also been busy serving customers picking up orders in advance to enjoy the game at home. He said he also expects to have a packed evening on Sunday before and after the game.
For the Heidelberg, they've made preparations ahead of the big night.
"We'll have an extra bartender on, bring in wait staff earlier, and we're fully staffed in our kitchen," Walls said.
The Chiefs take on the Bengals at 5:30 p.m.