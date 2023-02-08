COLUMBIA − As Super Bowl LVII approaches in just four days, restaurants across Columbia anticipate one of the biggest days of the year.
"With the Chiefs being in the game, it's a big big boost for us," Stadium Grill General Manager Dru Vaughn said. "The difference between the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl or another team would be standing room only here Sunday, and if not, it's more of a house party situation with a half crowd."
With the Chiefs playing in their third Super Bowl in four years, restaurants like Stadium Grill knows what it takes to host a crowd for a big game.
"The last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl, we had standing room only and had to turn people away because we were so full," Vaughn said. "It'll be an exciting, fun-filled day here."
According to RestaurantWare, over 1 billion chicken wings are consumed on Super Bowl Sunday and Americans will consume the most food restaurants must prepare for.
"We'll have to boost up our wings and different appetizers and all the Super Bowl party foods," Vaughn said. "We'll stock up in all that and be in good shape."
The Heidelberg is used to hosting Missouri sports watch parties, but when the Chiefs are in a big game, it can reach its peak excitement.
"The last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl, the atmosphere here was electric," Heidelberg server Connor Lyford said. "Working here from my perspective during one was more exciting than a March Madness game for Mizzou. People were excited."
With big crowds expected two to three hours before the game even starts, Lyford says all of their employees will be ready for a long day.
"We get a lot of busy days in here and so we're prepared for it no matter what," Lyford said. "Going in, the servers know they're working, everyone will be prepared for a big shift."
Super Bowl LVII is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.