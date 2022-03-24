KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Sports Commission and the NFL announced the dates for the 2023 NFL Draft. The draft will be held from April 27-29, 2023 in Kansas City.
This will mark the first time the NFL Draft will be hosted in Kansas City. The Chiefs traded away All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks.
In that trade, the Chiefs acquired two picks, a fourth and sixth-round pick, for their home showing in 2023. The Chiefs also received a first, second, and fourth round in pick for the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs will need to rely on producing in draft as expensive contracts need to be counteracted with players on rookie contracts.
The Chiefs have hosted a record four-straight AFC championship games. Now lacking talent at the wide receiver position, the Chiefs may look towards younger talent to fill in for Hill's lost production.