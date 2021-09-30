Music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show next year, the NFL announced Thursday.
The five musicians — who collectively have been awarded 43 Grammys and created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums — will unite on stage for the first time on Feb. 13, 2022, for Super Bowl 56, to be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, 5 epic hitmakers and 1 stage for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show. 🎤🤘@nfl @rocnation @nbcsports @drdre @eminem @snoopdogg @maryjblige @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/C3bh8TdX3a— Pepsi (@pepsi) September 30, 2021
The show will be produced by Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.
In the release announcing the show, Jay-Z said, "Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime."
"They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige," he continued. "This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."
Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to help form the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.
Dre is responsible for bringing forth rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige’s No. 1 hit song “Family Affair.”
"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in the release.
The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment.”
The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993. It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.
Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and most recently The Weeknd.
The Super Bowl will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo, and stream on Peacock. NBC Universal, which operates NBC, Telemundo and Peacock, is also the parent company of NBC News.