KANSAS CITY- As the rest of the world is waiting for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to begin next year, representatives from the world governing body of soccer FIFA arrived in Kansas City on Thursday.
The FIFA representatives came to Kansas City to see if the city is capable of being a host city for the 2026 World Cup.
Bring the World Cup where it belongs—here in the heart of it all. #KC2026 pic.twitter.com/i63phAgpSW— Visit KC (@VisitKC) October 20, 2021
The representatives will look over venue management and infrastructure, especially the infrastructure of Kansas City's GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, training facilities, and fan festival venues that will be hosted by FIFA.
According to NBC affiliate KSHB in Kansas City, one thing that has become a road block for Kansas City is infrastructure for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and free public transport for fans.
While Kansas City is currently working to fix the transportation problem, if selected, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will have to expand to be in accommodation with FIFA specifications and would result in seats needing to be removed.
"I think Kansas City is a huge soccer city."@USWNT star @alexmorgan13 talks #SportingKC sellouts, @KCWoSo ambitions and the #KC2026 wallscape ahead of #USAvKOR in KC on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/QTBWhsAegF— KC 2026 World Cup Bid (@KC2026WorldCup) October 20, 2021
The 2026 World Cup is set to be a lot different from the last World Cup held in Russia during the summer of 2018 and the upcoming World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
The United States will be one of three nations to host the 2026 World Cup. Canada and Mexico will also have cities host World Cup games, but the majority of games will be played in the United States.
Canada is set to have three candidate cities to host the 2026 World Cup games and Mexico is also set to have three. The United States has 17 candidate cities, Kansas City being one of them.
The cities that are being considered by FIFA are as follows:
Canada:
- Edmonton
- Montreal
- Toronto
Mexico:
- Monterrey
- Guadalajara
- Mexico City
United States:
- Boston
- New York/New Jersey
- Philadelphia
- Baltimore
- Washington D.C.
- Cincinnati
- Nashville
- Atlanta
- Orlando
- Miami
- Houston
- Dallas
- Kansas City
- Denver
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Seattle
The 2026 World Cup might also be the last World Cup that will take place every four years.
According to "El Larguero," FIFA has told all national teams they plan to go ahead with a World Cup event being held every two years rather than every four years. FIFA is set to vote on to finalize the plan later this year.
After the FIFA representatives visit Kansas City, they will visit the other Midwest and west coast cities to make their final decisions on host cities.