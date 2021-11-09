NEW YORK - Major League Baseball announced the finalists for each of the four major awards handed out by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Monday night.
Awards for Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young and Most Valuable Player will be handed out in both leagues starting next Monday, Nov. 15 with the Rookie of the Year.
Finalists for Rookie of the Year:
National League
- Dylan Carlson, Cardinals
- Jonathan India, Reds
- Trevor Rogers, Marlins
American League
- Randy Arozarena, Rays
- Wander Franco, Rays
- Luis García, Astros
Finalists for Manager of the Year:
National League
- Craig Counsell, Brewers
- Gabe Kapler, Giants
- Mike Shildt, Cardinals
American League
- Dusty Baker, Astros
- Kevin Cash, Rays
- Scott Servais, Mariners
Finalists for Cy Young:
National League
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers
- Max Scherzer, Dodgers
- Zack Wheeler, Phillies
American League
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Lance Lynn, White Sox
- Robbie Ray, Blue Jays
Finalists for Most Valuable Player:
National League
- Bryce Harper, Phillies
- Juan Soto, Nationals
- Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
American League
- Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Marcus Semien, Blue Jays