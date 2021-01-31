For one Chiefs fan, it's more than a team

BOONVILLE-- For Chiefs fans, the last two years have been magical to say the least.
The team has experienced unrivaled success, a generational talent at quarterback, a strong supporting cast at running back and wide receiver, a lovable coach and now a chance for a second straight Super Bowl Championship.
But with six minutes left in the Super Bowl last year, it seemed like Kansas City’s ongoing fairy tale was in danger of becoming a nightmare.
“Always with the Chiefs there’s that element of, you have a heart attack for a while,” Chiefs season ticket holder Gina Loesing said. “We have Patrick Mahomes, you can’t count us out if we have Mahomes.”
As it happens, Loesing’s faith was well placed.
Mahomes and the Chiefs stormed back with 21 unanswered points to win its second Super Bowl in franchise history.
“This Chiefs team, they have a way,” Loesing said. “They just have a way.”
For most stories, winning the championship is the feel good conclusion. For Kansas City, last year’s Super Bowl was only the beginning.
In a season where attendance was limited, and game status was uncertain, the Chiefs have stayed the course and made it to a second Super Bowl.
But the road has not been a smooth one. A close playoff game against the Cleveland Browns saw Patrick Mahomes leave the game with a concussion.
“To watch him, take that run, take that risk, and come up, and then just stagger and fall back down to his knees,” Loesing said. “You think the worst.
Enter backup quarterback Chad Henne. Henne put his body on the line to seal out the game for Kansas City and win a trip to the AFC Championship.
With a recovered Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs made quick work of Buffalo in the AFC Championship, earning their spot in Super Bowl LV.
“This is bigger than Patrick Mahomes,” Loesing said. “This is this team.”
Loesing has been a season ticket holder for 11 years and has been a Chiefs fan since childhood. This year, COVID-19 restrictions have kept her and her family away from Arrowhead Stadium for much of the season.
There may not be a bigger Chiefs fan than Gina Loesing. She spoke with me about family, football, and what the Chiefs mean to her. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EgOq9aE7Fp— Kyle Jones (@kyjones25) February 1, 2021
“We got to see the first two [in person],” Loesing said. “You have to buy four tickets so it was cost prohibitive to kind of see more than that.
Though Loesing hasn’t been able to watch her favorite team at 1 Arrowhead Dr., that hasn’t stopped her from getting into the gameday spirit.
“We’d have all the tailgate food and just make a big deal out of it,” Loesing said. “Don’t call me, I’m with my Chiefs.”
The Loesing family isn’t shy about who they root for. A Chiefs flag and large inflatable helmet greet you at the front door of their Boonville home. When you walk in, you’re greeted by a host of Chiefs banners. A Chiefs blanket lays across the couch. A Chiefs magnet adorns the refrigerator. Chiefs memorabilia line the walls and countertops. Season tickets and programs from years past pile high on a table in the family office.
“They mean everything to me,” Loesing said. “Every season, ever since I was a little girl, it was this chance to be in the house, with family, there was a common goal.”
The game won’t be easy for Kansas City. Tom Brady has remained strong despite his age and wide receivers like Mike Evans will prove tough for the Chiefs secondary. But, Loesing thinks her favorite team has what it takes.
“Brady tends to start throwing interceptions when he’s under pressure,” Loesing said. “And I think that our defense can adequately bring the pressure.”
This season has taken place in the backdrop of one of the most divisive times of America’s history. A contentious election, a deadly pandemic and poor economic circumstances has led to a fractured Missouri and a fractured America.
But, Loesing thinks that the Chiefs can change that.
“For all that’s going, between big cities versus rural communities versus different idea sets, I think the Chiefs provide this common ground,” Loesing said. “No matter where you come from, where you are in life, it’s bigger than you.”
So, as the Chiefs travel to Tampa Bay for its second Super Bowl in two years, the team does so with the hopes of Missourians from all backgrounds on its shoulders and dreams of glory in their hearts.