KANSAS CITY − Former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton has been named a Kansas City Chiefs captain for Super Bowl LVII.
Bolton joins quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, running back Jerick McKinnon, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend as captains for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ladies & gents, your Super Bowl captains 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NRnxFawXir— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2023
This is Bolton's first Super Bowl in his two years as a professional football player after he was drafted by the Chiefs with the 58th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Bolton finished the 2022 regular season with 180 tackles, the second-most in the league and a single-season franchise record. He also set a single-season franchise record with 10 or more tackles in nine games.
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said Bolton has done a great job of understanding and leading the defense.
"He's the transmitter between the front and back-end, so he's done a great job at communicating," Reid said.
Bolton finished his career at Missouri as one of the best linebackers in the nation. In 2020, he was voted second team All-American and first team All-SEC by the Associated Press and the league's coaches. Bolton was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year and a Butkus Award finalist, as well as a 2020 SEC Community Service Team member.
Super Bowl LVII is slated for Feb 12 at 5:30 p.m. CT at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
KOMU 8 will air a special one-on-one interview with Nick Bolton Thursday, Feb. 9, on KOMU 8 News at 6 and 10. The full interview will be available to stream on MizzouXtra that night and on KOMU 8 Saturday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m.