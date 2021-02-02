Andy Hill has been a lifelong Chiefs fan but his coaching career always kept him in college. Hill spent 24 years coaching in various roles at his alma mater, Mizzou. When he was not retained after Mizzou's new coaching staff took over in December 2019, Hill got an unexpected career shift.
"It came back to a connection with Dave Toub. And of course Coach Reid was a Mizzou coach from way back when," said Hill, speaking over Zoom from his office in Kansas City. "Coach Reid was kind enough to hire me through Coach Toub and that was around March of last year."
Hill's connection to the Chiefs goes beyond the contacts he made in the coaching world. Hill is a passionate Kansas City sports fan, even receiving a Super Bowl Champions sweatshirt as a birthday present after Kansas City's first World Championship in Super Bowl IV. Joining the coaching staff of the team he grew up rooting for was surreal.
"I got a chance to try-out for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1985," said Hill, who starred at Mizzou as a wide receiver from 1980 to 1984. "We are Kansas City through and through when it comes to being sports fans."
"So to be able to work in the NFL, work with this group of coaches, this group of players and having a close proximity to Columbia where my family could stay back there and I have a place to stay over here so I can see them with some regularity all the time, it could not have worked out any better."
Hill began coaching at his alma mater in 1996 on Larry Smith's staff. Over the years in Columbia Hill coached wide receivers, quarterbacks and, in his last two seasons at Mizzou, Special Teams.
Being a part of special teams preparation for many years working for Gary Pinkel and coordinating Missouri's special teams for two years under Barry Odom helped prepare Hill for his new journey as a Special Teams Assistant for the Chiefs.
"It really helped," said Hill. "I was involved with kickoff return going back even with Larry Smith. And with Coach Pinkel I spent a lot of years with the punt team."
"The rules are different and really the formation set-up is different," added Hill. "But really the underlying ideas of kicking and punting and those things, that's really helped me the last couple of years translate this into an NFL job that you're still doing the same type of things."
Hill will fulfill any coach's dream on Sunday when the Chiefs take the field to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Hill and his family still call Columbia home and he appreciates the support he and the Chiefs have received from Mid-Missouri.
"All of those years back at Mizzou, that's our home," said Hill. "I know that the people supporting me are such great friends and I've been very fortunate to be in this spot after a long career at Missouri."
"We feel very fortunate towards Mizzou and the University of Missouri and all the coaches that I've coached with there that made this possible. So I'm excited to get down to Tampa. I wish this week would go by a little faster so we can get there but I'm going to be able to enjoy the experience and I'm bringing some good folks along with me from Mid-Missouri."