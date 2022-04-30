LAS VEGAS, NV- In the third day of the 2022 NFL Draft, Akayleb Evans was selected in the fourth round at No. 118 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Tyler Badie was selected with the No. 196 overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.
Akayleb Evans recorded 30 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception in the 2021 season. Evans transferred to Missouri from Tulsa following the 2020 season. Evans joins Andrew Booth Jr. and Lewis Cine among defensive backs drafted by Minnesota this year.
Tyler Badie was the workhorse back for the Tigers in 2021. Badie became the all-time leading single-season rusher in Missouri football history with 1,604 yards on the ground. Badie joins the Baltimore Ravens and a backfield that was plagued by injuries last season.
Both Evans and Badie attended the 2022 Senior Bowl where NFL scouts were able to get an extended look at both of the former Tigers. Missouri finishes the 2022 NFL draft with only 2 players selected.