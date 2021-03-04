GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: Chiefs sell naming rights for field

KANSAS CITY- Beginning in the 2021 season, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs will be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs and GEHA announced Thursday that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium.
According to a press release, GEHA is a national leader in providing medical and dental plans to more than 2 million federal employees, retired military and their families worldwide. It is headquartered in Lee's Summit, Mo.
GEHA and the Chiefs began their partnership in July 2019, when it became the club's Exclusive Health, Dental and Vision Plan partner.
“Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.
The 2021 season will mark the 50th season for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.