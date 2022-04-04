Missouri Governor Mike Parson has vowed to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in the state of Missouri amidst the possibility of a new stadium for the Chiefs in the near future.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Parson said he spoke with Chiefs president Mark Donovan and told him Missouri "will compete with any state trying to move the Chiefs."
“Missouri has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs for nearly 60 years, and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon,” said Parson.
The Chiefs' current lease on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium expires in 2031. Donovan previously told Kansas City media outlets that the franchise has explored options for a potential new stadium specifically in the state of Kansas.
The Post-Dispatch reports that the area near Kansas Speedway has been viewed as a site of interest for a potential new stadium.
Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt also sparked discussion on a new stadium in the fall after the Kansas City Royals expressed interest in moving to downtown from their current location next to Arrowhead.
Opened in 1972, Arrowhead underwent a $375 million renovation before the 2010 season. It is the third-oldest stadium in the National Football League, behind Soldier Field in Chicago and Green Bay's Lambeau Field.
The Chiefs' presence in Missouri extends back to 1963, when franchise founder Lamar Hunt relocated the team to Kansas City from Dallas.
Parson did not mention forming a specific group to provide input on a potential move by the Chiefs or if any financial incentives could be provided for the franchise to remain in the Show-Me state.
“We will continue to work together to make business decisions that benefit the Kansas City region, the state of Missouri, and OUR Missouri football team — the Kansas City Chiefs," Parson said.
Parson said that Missouri is prepared to act if the Chiefs are in serious consideration of a new stadium.
“My administration and I have a great working relationship with the Chiefs organization," Parson said, "and this will not change."